2023 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

By The Associated PresApril 28, 2023 GMT
April 27-April 29
Arizona

1 (6) Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

Atlanta

1 (8) Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

Baltimore

1 (22) Zay Flowers, wr, Boston College.

Buffalo

1 (25) Dalton Kincaid, te, Utah.

Carolina

1 (1) Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

Chicago

1 (10) Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

Cincinnati

1 (28) Myles Murphy, de, Clemson.

Cleveland

No first round selection.

Dallas

1 (26) Mazi Smith, dt, Michigan.

Denver

No first round selection.

Detroit

1 (12) Jahmyr Gibbs, rb, Alabama.

1 (18) Jack Campbell, lb, Iowa.

Green Bay

1 (13) Lukas Van Ness, de, Iowa.

Houston

1 (2) C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

1 (3) Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

Indianapolis

1 (4) Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

Jacksonville

1 (27) Anton Harrison, ot, Oklahoma.

Kansas City

1 (31) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, de, Kansas State.

Las Vegas

1 (7) Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

L.A. Chargers

1 (21) Quentin Johnston, wr, TCU.

L.A. Rams

No first round selection.

Miami

No first round selection.

Minnesota

1 (23) Jordan Addison, wr, Southern Cal.

New England

1 (17) Christian Gonzalez, cb, Oregon.

New Orleans

1 (29) Bryan Bresee, dt, Clemson.

N.Y. Giants

1 (24) Deonte Banks, cb, Maryland.

N.Y. Jets

1 (15) Will McDonald IV, lb, Iowa State.

Philadelphia

1 (9) Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

1 (30) Nolan Smith, lb, Georgia.

    • Pittsburgh

    1 (14) Broderick Jones, ot, Georgia.

    San Francisco

    No first round selection.

    Seattle

    1 (5) Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

    1 (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, Ohio State.

    Tampa Bay

    1 (19) Calijah Kancey, dt, Pittsburgh.

    Tennessee

    1 (11) Peter Skoronski, ot, Northwestern.

    Washington

    1 (16) Emmanuel Forbes, cb, Mississippi State.

