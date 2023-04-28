2023 NFL Team-by-Team Draft
|April 27-April 29
|Arizona
1 (6) Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.
|Atlanta
1 (8) Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.
|Baltimore
1 (22) Zay Flowers, wr, Boston College.
|Buffalo
1 (25) Dalton Kincaid, te, Utah.
|Carolina
1 (1) Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.
|Chicago
1 (10) Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.
|Cincinnati
1 (28) Myles Murphy, de, Clemson.
|Cleveland
No first round selection.
|Dallas
1 (26) Mazi Smith, dt, Michigan.
|Denver
No first round selection.
|Detroit
1 (12) Jahmyr Gibbs, rb, Alabama.
1 (18) Jack Campbell, lb, Iowa.
|Green Bay
1 (13) Lukas Van Ness, de, Iowa.
|Houston
1 (2) C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.
1 (3) Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.
|Indianapolis
1 (4) Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.
|Jacksonville
1 (27) Anton Harrison, ot, Oklahoma.
|Kansas City
1 (31) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, de, Kansas State.
|Las Vegas
1 (7) Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.
|L.A. Chargers
1 (21) Quentin Johnston, wr, TCU.
|L.A. Rams
No first round selection.
|Miami
No first round selection.
|Minnesota
1 (23) Jordan Addison, wr, Southern Cal.
|New England
1 (17) Christian Gonzalez, cb, Oregon.
|New Orleans
1 (29) Bryan Bresee, dt, Clemson.
|N.Y. Giants
1 (24) Deonte Banks, cb, Maryland.
|N.Y. Jets
1 (15) Will McDonald IV, lb, Iowa State.
|Philadelphia
1 (9) Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.
1 (30) Nolan Smith, lb, Georgia.
|Pittsburgh
1 (14) Broderick Jones, ot, Georgia.
|San Francisco
No first round selection.
|Seattle
1 (5) Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.
1 (20) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, Ohio State.
|Tampa Bay
1 (19) Calijah Kancey, dt, Pittsburgh.
|Tennessee
1 (11) Peter Skoronski, ot, Northwestern.
|Washington
1 (16) Emmanuel Forbes, cb, Mississippi State.