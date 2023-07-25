Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, 2023, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
U.S. News

Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver

An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. (July 24)

 
Share

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio officer was put on leave while he’s investigated for releasing his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told the officer to hold the dog back.

Officer Ryan Speakman was placed on paid administrative leave, Circleville Police Chief G. Shawn Baer in a statement Tuesday. The move is standard procedure in cases where use of force is investigated, Baer said, adding that there would be no further comments until the town’s civilian Use of Force Review Board completes its investigation.

Speakman deployed his police dog following a lengthy pursuit on July 4 that involved troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ended in Circleville. Both the pursuit and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera.

Related coverage
This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freight train barreling toward a parked police car with a suspect inside, Sept. 16, 2022, in Fort Lupton, Colo. A trial began Monday, July 24, 2023, for the police officer accused of putting the handcuffed woman in the car that was hit by the train. The collision seriously injured 21-year-old Yareni Rios. The date/time stamp shown on the video is incorrect. (Fort Lupton Police Department via AP)
Officer who put woman in police car hit by train didn’t know it was on the tracks, defense says
Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate
FILE - Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks at a news conference on Feb. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. For the second time in a week, the Los Angeles County sheriff has decried the use of force by deputies in the Antelope Valley after a woman holding a baby was punched in the face last year. The Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, released bodycam video showing a deputy punching the woman twice in the face as she held her 3-week-old infant during a July 2022 traffic stop in Palmdale. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Deputy punching baby-holding mother’s face was ‘completely unacceptable,’ LA County sheriff says

The chase began when troopers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mudflap and failed to halt for an inspection, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report. The nearby Circleville Police Department was called to assist, including a K9 police dog, authorities said.

The 23-year-old truck driver, Jadarrius Rose of Memphis, Tennessee, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied instructions to get on the ground, according to the Highway Patrol incident report and the body cam video. Rose eventually got on his knees and raised his hands in the air.

The body camera video shows Speakman holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard off-camera repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” However, Speakman deploys the dog and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

The trooper shouts “Get the dog off of him!” Rose appears to be in pain and yells “Get it off! Please! Please!” before the attack ends. Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply, and has not responded to an email sent Monday seeking comment. Messages were also left with attorney Benjamin Partee, who was identified in media reports as Rose’s lawyer.

It’s not clear why he refused to stop for police. Rose is Black, and Speakman is white. Rose told The Columbus Dispatch that he couldn’t talk about why he didn’t stop. But when asked about the video, told the newspaper: “I’m just glad that it was recorded. What you saw is what, pretty much, happened.”

Audio recordings of 911 calls show Rose told emergency dispatchers that the officers pursuing him were “trying to kill” him and he didn’t feel safe pulling over. He also said he was confused about why the officers were trying to stop him and why they had their guns drawn after he briefly stopped the truck before driving away.

The 911 dispatcher repeatedly told Rose he should stop and comply with police, and said the officers weren’t trying to harm him.