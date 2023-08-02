Pair mortally wounded in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
U.S. News

Pair mortally wounded in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

Bullet holes to the front windshield of a hijacked semi-truck from London, Ohio, are seen on Airport Access Road in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the Dayton International Airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Bullet holes to the front windshield of a hijacked semi-truck from London, Ohio, are seen on Airport Access Road in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the Dayton International Airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
A member of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks over a semi-truck that was highjacked from London, Ohio, and stopped near the Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
2 of 2 | 

A member of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation looks over a semi-truck that was highjacked from London, Ohio, and stopped near the Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring a lengthy standoff near the airport that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
 
Share

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects mortally wounded.

The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van. London Police Chief Glenn Nicol said a man and a woman in the van gave the officer false information, then drove away as the officer walked back to his cruiser.

The van ultimately stopped at a truck stop on US 42. The two van occupants got out and were briefly chased on foot by police, including an officer who tried to stop the pair with a stun gun. The male suspect also pointed a gun at the officers but did not fire it, authorities said.

The man and woman then got into a tractor-trailer cab that was unlocked and did not have a trailer attached. The truck driver was in the vehicle at the time, and the truck was soon driven away from the truck stop, hitting a London police cruiser but causing no injuries.

Other news
FILE - United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain talks with autoworkers outside the General Motors Factory Zero plant in Hamtramck, Mich., July 12, 2023. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It is determined to secure a foothold in the joint-venture plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years and likely decades ahead. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Circleville, Ohio. An Ohio police department has fired an officer who released his police dog on a surrendering truck driver even after state troopers told him to hold the dog back. A statement issued Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by Circleville police said Ryan Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers” and that he has been “terminated from the department, effective immediately.” (Ohio State Highway Patrol via AP, File).
Ohio police chief says K-9 handler was deceptive during probe of dog attack on surrendering trucker
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Norfolk Southern changes policy on overheated bearings, months after Ohio derailment

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies then chased the truck cab through several counties before the pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west, near the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Authorities then negotiated for about four hours with the two suspects before deciding to approach the vehicle in a bid to free the hostage. One of the suspects then fired several shots from a handgun at troopers who returned fire, critically wounding both suspects. No troopers were injured, authorities said.

The truck driver who was taken hostage suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

The names of the two suspects were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead an investigation into the shooting.