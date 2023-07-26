Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Jury continues deliberations in the trial of Kevin Spacey. The Hollywood star, 63, denies nine charges including sexual assault, which are alleged to have been committed between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kevin Spacey acquitted
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Construction crane catches fire in New York
UK bank CEO ousted
US vs. Dutch in Women’s World Cup
U.S. News

Ohio law allowing longer prison stays for bad behavior behind bars upheld by state’s high court

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A law allowing prison officials to extend certain incarcerated people’s time behind bars does not violate the state constitution, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision Wednesday.

The 2019 law, challenged by two imprisoned men in January, lets Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction argue that the parole board should keep some felony offenders in prison past the minimums of their sentence ranges due to bad behavior or because there are signs they have not been rehabilitated.

The measure was named for Reagan Tokes, a college student abducted, raped and murdered by a man on parole in 2017.

Head of US cybersecurity agency sees progress on election security, with more work needed for 2024
A campaign to ask Ohio voters to legalize recreational marijuana falls short -- for now
Ohio voters will decide on abortion access in November ballot
Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver
An Ohio police officer has been put on leave while he’s investigated for releasing his police dog on a surrendering truck driver, even after state troopers told the officer to hold the dog back.

Christopher Hacker, who is serving time for aggravated burglary, and Danan Simmons Jr., previously sentenced on weapon and drug charges, argued that the law violates the constitutionally outlined separation of powers between the judicial branch, which issues sentences, and the executive branch, which includes the prisons department.

Additionally, the provision doesn’t give offenders adequate notice of what could land them in hot water while incarcerated and infringes on their constitutional right to a fair trial, Hacker and Simmons argued.

But the high court’s conservative majority disagreed, writing that the two men did not prove the law can never be fairly — and therefore constitutionally — applied under any circumstances.

The law also does not violate any separation of powers, as Ohio’s prisons department must still work within the confines of a maximum sentence range laid out by the courts, according to Justice Joseph Deters.

But Deters left the door open for the law to be challenged if it’s found to be applied in an unconstitutional manner in specific cases.

Justice Jennifer Brunner however, agreed with the argument by Hacker and Simmons that the provision allows prison officials to act as prosecutors, judges and juries when such responsibilities belong to the judicial branch under Ohio’s constitution.

Prisoners are also left with little to no means to challenge the prisons department allegations that they have misbehaved, Brunner contended for the high court’s minority.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.