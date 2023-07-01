People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career (493 feet) to reach 30 this season

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
4 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) returns to the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
5 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
6 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
7 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 of 8 | 

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE REEDY
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run Friday night — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar drove a slider from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year.

Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani still hasn’t decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby
Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox
Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, holds the home run hat as manager Phil Nevin stands next to him, after Mike Trout hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ohtani hits MLB-best 25th homer, goes back-to-back with Trout, but Díaz rallies Rockies past Angels
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa each did it twice. The others are Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Albert Pujols. Bonds had 39 by July 1 in 2001 en route to setting the single-season record with 73.

Ohtani has hit 15 home runs in June. Besides being an Angels record for the most in any month, he tied Babe Ruth (1930 Yankees), Bob Johnson (1934 A’s) and Roger Maris (1961 Yankees) for the AL mark in June.

Ohtani’s three longest homers have come at Angel Stadium. His previous best was a 470-foot drive off Kansas City’s Kris Bubic in 2021. It was also Ohtani’s fifth long ball this week.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports