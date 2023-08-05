Angels will wait a couple more days before finalizing Ohtani’s next start on the mound

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) talks to Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start.

Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger.

Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani’s next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn’t need to be pushed back.

“I think it’s fine. All reports today were the same, too,” Nevin said.

Ohtani struggled with a finger blister and a fingernail problem for a few starts last month, but Nevin said those issues aren’t related to the cramping problems Ohtani had Thursday night.

Ohtani — who leads the majors with 40 home runs — was in the lineup in his usual spot at designated hitter Friday night.

When asked if a day off might help Ohtani, Nevin said Ohtani hasn’t asked for one.

“He wants to be out there,” Nevin said. “He takes great care of his body. You can’t predict when the cramps gonna come up, especially where it happened to be in his middle finger last night.”

The Angels also placed rookie infielder Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list due to low back inflammation and activated infielder Brandon Drury.

Neto, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, was batting .241 with eight home runs and 41 RBIs. Drury missed 27 games due to a bruised left shoulder. He has seven games this season with at least three RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB