Sports

Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree

FILE - Salzburg's Noah Okafor in action during the Champions League group G soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Salzburg at the Volkswagen Arena stadium in Wolfsburg, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree. The Rossoneri announced on Saturday, July 22, 2023 that Okafor had signed a five-season contract with the club, following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million). (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
MILAN (AP) — Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree.

The Rossoneri announced on Saturday that Okafor signed a five-season contract following a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million).

Okafor joined fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders — who all have signed with Milan after former captain Paolo Maldini was let go as sporting director.

The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward. He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, winning four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.

