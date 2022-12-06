Head of troubled Oklahoma County jail announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Greg Williams, the administrator of the troubled Oklahoma County jail, announced his resignation on Monday.

Jim Couch, chairman of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the Jail Trust, said in a statement they had accepted Williams’ resignation and thanked him for his service.

“We expect him to remain in the role until approximately the middle of January, though his final work day has yet to be determined,” Couch said.

The trust took over operation of the jail from the county sheriff’s office in July 2020. Since then, it has repeatedly come under fire because of inmate deaths , escapes and other incidents . That criticism intensified after an inmate was shot and killed after taking a detention officer hostage on March 2021.

The Oklahoman newspaper reported five of the nine jail trustees testified last month before the state’s multicounty grand jury, which is looking into the jail’s operations.