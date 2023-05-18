May 18, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|25
|16
|.610
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|21
|19
|.525
|8½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|19
|22
|.463
|11
|El Paso (San Diego)
|18
|23
|.439
|12
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|17
|23
|.425
|12½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|17
|24
|.415
|13
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|17
|24
|.415
|13
___
|Tuesday's Games
Reno 13, Sacramento 5
El Paso 12, Round Rock 3
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3
Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 8
Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 8
|Wednesday's Games
Las Vegas 22, Salt Lake 10
El Paso 10, Round Rock 4
Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 1
Tacoma 3, Albuquerque 2
Reno 9, Sacramento 4
|Thursday's Games
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.