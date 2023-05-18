AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

May 18, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)3011.732
Reno (Arizona)2516.6105
Round Rock (Texas)2119.525
Las Vegas (Oakland)2021.48810
Sacramento (San Francisco)2021.48810
Tacoma (Seattle)1922.46311
El Paso (San Diego)1823.43912
Sugar Land (Houston)1723.42512½
Albuquerque (Colorado)1724.41513
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)1724.41513

___

Tuesday's Games

Reno 13, Sacramento 5

El Paso 12, Round Rock 3

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 8

Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 8

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 22, Salt Lake 10

El Paso 10, Round Rock 4

Oklahoma City 5, Sugar Land 1

Tacoma 3, Albuquerque 2

Reno 9, Sacramento 4

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 1:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

