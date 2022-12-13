Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Miami after 42-point performance

Miami Heat (13-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Miami Heat after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 121-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder have gone 6-5 in home games. Oklahoma City is seventh in the NBA averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Heat have gone 4-9 away from home. Miami has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Max Strus averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES:

Heat: Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .