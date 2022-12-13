Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (17) and Luguentz Dort, right, defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who ended a two-game skid.

The Thunder cut a 15-point second-half deficit to 119-114 with 28 seconds to play. Dallas’ Reggie Bullock hit two free throws with 15.8 seconds left, and Maxi Kleber made a steal on Oklahoma City’s subsequent possession.

Doncic sat out a 29-point loss at Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. The Mavericks were completing a back-to-back, having played at home Friday in a 9 p.m. start.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his season high with 42 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight in the finale of a five-game road trip.

Doncic was 13 for 27 from the floor and 9 of 10 at the free throw line. In his previous game, he hit only four of 10 free throws as the Mavericks shot a season-worst 41.7% from the line (10 of 24) in a 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee.

The Mavericks hit 22 of 54 3-pointers, while the Thunder were 10 of 31.

Dallas raced to a 12-0 lead 3½ minutes in, helped by Oklahoma City missing its first five shots and committing two turnovers. The Thunder answered with a 26-7 run to build a seven-point lead and led 28-23 after the first quarter.

The Mavericks outscored the Thunder 43-24 in the second to lead 66-52 at halftime. Dallas made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the period, paced by Hardaway going 4 for 5 and Bullock 3 for 3 behind the line.

HE’S A 20-SOMETHING

Doncic has scored at least 20 points in 34 consecutive games dating to March 25 last season. That ties the franchise record set by Mark Aguirre during the 1983-84 season.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the third period. … Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was taken to the locker room early in the fourth.

Mavericks: Entered averaging an NBA-low 38.4 rebounds per game but outrebounded the Thunder 50-42, leading to a 24-13 advantage in second-chance points. … Doncic was assessed his sixth technical foul this season.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Open a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season, Wednesday vs. the Miami Heat.

Mavericks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

