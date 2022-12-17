Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City host Morant and the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (19-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (11-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Thunder -7; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant meet when Oklahoma City hosts Memphis. Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the NBA averaging 31.2 points per game and Morant ranks ninth in the league averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Thunder are 5-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.5.

The Grizzlies are 8-6 against conference opponents. Memphis leads the league in inside scoring, averaging 58.4 points per game in the paint this season. Morant paces them with 14.5 points per game in the paint.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 123-102 on Dec. 8, with Morant scoring 26 points in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Giddey is averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Dillon Brooks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Morant is shooting 42.9% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 120.7 points, 50.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES:

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .