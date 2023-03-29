Detroit plays Oklahoma City on 10-game road slide

Detroit Pistons (16-59, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Thunder -11

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will attempt to break its 10-game road skid when the Pistons play Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 22-16 on their home court. Oklahoma City has a 22-26 record against teams over .500.

The Pistons have gone 7-29 away from home. Detroit is 7-37 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 112-103 in the last matchup on Nov. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.7 points and five assists for the Pistons. James Wiseman is averaging 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 107.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Lindy Waters III: out (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .