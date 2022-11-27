Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder set for matchup against the Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (11-8, third in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks third in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 7-5 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans ranks sixth in the league with 27.4 assists per game led by CJ McCollum averaging 6.1.

The Thunder are 3-7 in conference games. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 116.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is shooting 57.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 13.7 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 51.6% and averaging 29.5 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 123.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Mike Muscala: out (pinky).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .