Magic take on the Thunder on 3-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City after losing three straight games.

The Magic are 9-11 on their home court. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 48.5 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.4.

The Thunder are 5-12 in road games. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.1 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 116-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (heath and safety protocols), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .