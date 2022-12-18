Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (17-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander currently ranks third in the NBA averaging 31.2 points per game.

The Thunder are 1-6 in division matchups. Oklahoma City is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Portland is 8-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Anfernee Simons is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 21.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES:

Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant: out (back), Nassir Little: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .