Portland plays Oklahoma City, aims to end home skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-41, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Oklahoma City looking to stop its five-game home losing streak.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-8 against division opponents. Portland gives up 116.2 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 22-25 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks third in the league scoring 54.9 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.9.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won 138-129 in the last matchup on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Eubanks is shooting 68.4% and averaging 6.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 109.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Kenrich Williams: out for season (wrist).

