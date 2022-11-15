Washington takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 5th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Wizards take on Oklahoma City.

The Wizards are 5-3 on their home court. Washington is second in the NBA with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.1.

The Thunder are 2-5 in road games. Oklahoma City is second in the Western Conference with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. Kuzma is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Bradley Beal: out (health and safety protocols), Taj Gibson: day to day (neck).

Thunder: Tre Mann: day to day (back), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Darius Bazley: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .