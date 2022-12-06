3 killed when small plane crashes near Oklahoma City

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — A small plane crashed near Oklahoma City, killing all three people who were on board, authorities said Tuesday.

The Beechcraft Bonanza F33A crashed at around 9:20 p.m. Monday near Clarence E. Page Airport in Yukon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The plane crashed about four minutes after taking off from the airport, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

The pilot, 53-year-old Christopher Lamb, of Perry, and passengers, 76-year-old David Lamb, of Yukon, and 28-year-old Gage Prough, of Stillwater, were declared dead at the scene.

Oklahoma City firefighters found the aircraft and surrounding grass ablaze when they arrived at the scene.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson Keith Holloway said investigators were on the scene Tuesday gathering evidence as part of the effort to determine the cause of the crash.

A preliminary report on the crash may be available in about 10 days while determining the cause of the crash could take up to two years, Holloway said.