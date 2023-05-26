Oklahoma ties DI record with 47th straight win, 9-2 over Clemson

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Haley Lee hit a grand slam , Cydney Sanders and Alyssa Brito each added a homer and top-ranked Oklahoma extended its winning streak to 47 with a 9-2 victory over Clemson in the opener of the Norman Super Regional on Friday.

Oklahoma (55-1) tied Arizona’s all-time Division I record of 47 straight wins — set in 1997. The Sooners seek to break the record on Saturday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series with Clemson (49-11).

Oklahoma had two fielding errors in the fifth inning as Clemson pulled within 4-2, but the Sooners broke it open in the bottom half with five straight hits, including a grand slam.

Oklahoma’s 15th error of the season put runners on second and third with one out in the fifth. Caroline Jacobsen took advantage by hitting a two-run double down the line. Clemson loaded the bases after Oklahoma’s second error of the inning, but Jordy Bahl ended the threat with a strikeout and a soft liner to Tiare Jennings at second base.

Oklahoma’s first three batters of the fifth inning reached on hits — after just four pitches — and then Lee cleared the bases for an 8-2 lead. After a pitching change, Brito hit her 16th home run of the season.

Sanders hit her two-run homer in the fourth to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 4-0. It was her third straight NCAA tournament game with a home run.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25