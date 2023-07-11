FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek in a women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
U.S. News

2 Oklahoma men charged after contentious Board of Education meeting

 
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma men are facing criminal charges after scuffling that broke out when the two allegedly tried to control access to a State Board of Education meeting last month.

They both were charged Friday in Oklahoma County District Court with obstructing passage through a state-owned building. One man also is charged with two counts of assault and battery, while the other is facing an additional charge of disturbing a state employee. All the charges are misdemeanors.

Online court records show arrest warrants were issued Monday for both men, but do not indicate whether either has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Other news
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June 26, 2023, in Houston. The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners. A rule announced Tuesday, July 11, would impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels by 2028, part of a global phaseout of HFCs designed to slow global warming. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as he arrives to participate in a family photo at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Turkey’s pledge of support for Sweden’s NATO entry is tied to goals on security and EU membership
Turkey made a surprise pledge to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, paving the way for the Nordic country to become a member of the Western military alliance.
A crane lifts a huge oak frame at Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Paris. The panels are due to be reassembled on the top of Notre Dame to replace the roof that flames turned into ashes in 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Crane at fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris hoists giant wood trusses to the cathedral’s roof
A crane hoisted massive oak trusses from a barge and onto Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday in a spectacular operation to rebuild the fire-ravaged monument and bring it back to life by December 2024.
This image released by Netflix shows Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo and in a scene from the film "May December." Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the New York Film Festival, announced Tuesday that "May December" — one of the standouts at this year's Cannes Film Festival — will be the opening night film at this year's edition. The gala will take place Sept. 29 at Alice Tully Hall. (Francois Duhamel/Netflix via AP)
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ to open 61st New York Film Festival
The 61st New York Film Festival will kick off with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” a juicy drama starring Natalie Portman as an actor preparing for a film about a years-ago tabloid scandal.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was at the June 22 State Board of Education meeting in Oklahoma City wrote in an affidavit that he saw both men blocking people from entering the meeting. The trooper also reviewed video that showed one of them grabbing a woman to prevent her from entering the meeting room and shoving a security officer.

State Board of Education meetings are typically routine, but have grown increasingly contentious and crowded under new Republican State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has made fighting “woke ideology” in public schools a priority of his administration.