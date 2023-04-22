4 dead, including 2 children, in Oklahoma house fire

STROUD, Okla. (AP) — Four people, including two children, were killed in a house fire in Oklahoma, authorities said Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the home near Stroud about 1:45 a.m. Friday, Milfay Volunteer Fire Chief Travis Victory told The Oklahoman.

Victory said a man was found outside the residence and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he died, and a woman and the two children were found dead inside the home in the unincorporated community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

A suspected cause of the fire has not been released, but Victory said it appeared accidental.