U.S. News

Mother and 3 children dead in possible Oklahoma murder-suicide

 
VERDEGRIS, Okla. (AP) — A woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home on Thursday evening in what may be a murder-suicide following an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The standoff began in the small town of Verdigris, a suburb east of Tulsa, after a woman told a patrolling police officer at around 4 p.m. that another woman with a gun held her hostage in a garage, Police Chief Jack Shackleford said, KOKI-TV reported.

Other news
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, refused to stop Barber's upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting his argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, July 20, at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)
Alabama executes man for the 2001 beating death of a woman, resuming lethal injections after review
Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following a pause to review procedures.
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left James Michael Johnson, Forrest Rankin, Robert Whitted. Bottom row from left, Devin Center, Derek Smith. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, 2023, found these five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, via AP, File)
Idaho jury finds 5 from white nationalist group guilty of criminal conspiracy to riot at Pride event
Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been convicted of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in Idaho.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations underway in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jury deliberations have gotten underway in the South Florida double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly.
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
Authorities say three men are facing charges a day after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded.

The woman also said there were children in the home and the officer called for reinforcements, Shackleford said.

Several agencies surrounded the house, including a SWAT team from the Cherokee Nation.

Authorities entered the home around 7:30 p.m. and found the bodies of the woman and three children, believed to range in age from several months to around 11 years old.

A handgun was found at the scene and the killings are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Shackleford said officers went to the home several times in the past on domestic and mental health calls, KOKI-TV reported.