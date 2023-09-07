Oklahoma State and Arizona State looking to build off opening wins

Oklahoma State (1-0) at Arizona State (1-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Arizona State by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied at 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams face much bigger tests after knocking off smaller schools last week. Arizona State kicked off the Kenny Dillingham era with a 24-21 win over Southern Utah in a game delayed more than two hours by weather. The Sun Devils were in control the first half, but came out flat in the second after the delay. The Cowboys needed a late touchdown to pull away from Central Arkansas 27-14 after their offense struggled for good chunks of the game. Both will need to be better to win in what’s expected to a scorcher, with the high temperature expected to be around 108 at kickoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s offensive vs. Oklahoma State’s D. The Sun Devils started a freshman at quarterback in a season opener for just the second time in program history. Jaden Rashada, who won a three-way race coming out of camp, was sharp in the first half against Southern Utah, but misfired on several throws in the rain the second half. Arizona State will face a stiff challenge against Oklahoma State, which has won 82 straight games when holding its opponent to less than 20 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: QB Gunnar Gundy. Oklahoma State used three quarterbacks in the opener, but it was the coach’s son who led the Cowboys on two late scoring drives to avoid the upset against an FCS school.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer showed off his versatility against Southern Utah, running for 71 yards and a touchdown, with four catches for 41 yards receiving. Skattebo was the Sun Devils’ go-to player as they tried to run the clock down on Southern Utah.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State won the first game of the home-and-home series 34-17 in Stillwater last season. ... Dillingham, the youngest coach in the FBS at 33, was 14 when Mike Gundy made his debut as Oklahoma State’s coach in 2005. ... Expect Arizona State to look for WR Elijhah Badger more against the Cowboys. One of the Sun Devils’ top returning receiver, Badger didn’t play in the first half against Southern Utah after being involved in an altercation against Arizona in the 2022 season finale. ... Oklahoma State is playing in the Phoenix area for the third straight season. The Cowboys beat Notre Dame in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and lost to Wisconsin in last season’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

