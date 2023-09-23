Becht guides Iowa State over Oklahoma State 34-27 in Big 12 opener
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State place-kicker Chase Contreraz (19) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (3) catches a 60-yard touchdown pass in front of Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon (50) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tripped up on front of Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford (54) after catching a 29-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oklahoma State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) runs from Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn (32) and defensive back Beau Freyler (17) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson (16) is pushed out of bounds by Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson catches a 29-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) is tackled by Oklahoma State nose tackle Marcus Duckworth (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman (7) throws a pass as he is pressured by Iowa State defensive end Joey Petersen (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) tries to break a tackle by Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to pass as he is pressured by Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman warms up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, right, before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma State 34-27 Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.
The Cyclones (2-2) were averaging just 16.7 points per game, the lowest total among Power 5 schools, but Becht spearheaded an offensive revival, completing 27 of 38 attempts.
Oklahoma State (2-2) tried to rally from a 14-point deficit in the final three minutes, but the Cowboys’ last drive ended when Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa intercepted a fourth-and-10 pass near midfield.
Becht became a starter this offseason when returning quarterback Hunter Dekkers left the program amidst a gambling investigation.
The season got off to a choppy start, with the Cyclones scoring a total of 20 points in their first two games.
On Saturday, Becht turned in his best performance.
Alan Bowman threw for 278 yards on 23-of-48 passing for Oklahoma State, while Ollie Gordon II rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries.
But the Cowboys failed to convert their first five third-down chances of the second half and began to bog down after halftime.
Becht’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson put Iowa State up 27-17 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. The lead was 34-20 with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel had a career-high 126 yards in the first half, on seven catches.
Noel’s 38-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter tied the score at 7. He finished with 146 yards on eight catches.
Jackson added 90 receiving yards for the Cyclones, with two touchdowns.
TAKEAWAYS
Both teams experienced an offensive spark when formerly struggling quarterbacks found their groove. Iowa State’s Becht threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, helping the Cyclones to a 20-17 halftime lead. Oklahoma State had been using a three-quarterback rotation, but Bowman took all the snaps in the first half, throwing his first touchdown of the season - a 60-yard toss to Jaden Nixon. Bowman also ran for a touchdown.
SLUMPING
Oklahoma State has lost eight of 12 games since starting last season 5-0. Iowa State came into Saturday having dropped ten of its past 12, dating to last season.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Kansas State on Oct. 6.
Iowa State: The Cyclones travel to Oklahoma on Saturday.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll