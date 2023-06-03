Oral Roberts stuns top-seed Oklahoma State 6-4 in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mac McCroskey drove in three runs with a pair of singles and a bases-loaded walk and Oral Roberts sent top-seeded Oklahoma State to the losers’ bracket with a 6-4 victory to close out the first round of the Stillwater Regional on Friday night.

The fourth-seeded Golden Eagles (47-11) advance to play No. 3 seed Washington (35-18) on Saturday. The Cowboys (41-19) will play an elimination game against Dallas Baptist (45-15) earlier in the day.

Justin Quinn plated the first run with a single in the top of the third and McCroskey pushed home a run with a walk to make it 2-0.

Oral Roberts upped its lead to 5-0 with a three-run fifth. McCroskey and Jacob Godman sandwiched run-scoring singles around a bases-loaded walk to Drew Stahl.

Oklahoma State answered with David Mendham’s two-run single in the bottom of the inning, but the Golden Eagles got a run back in the sixth on McCroskey’s single for a 6-2 lead.

The Cowboys used a home run by Meola leading off the bottom of the eighth and a solo shot by Ehrhard with two outs to get within two runs.

Cade Denton walked Carson Benge to lead off the ninth but retired the next three batters — two by strikeouts — to notch his 13th save this season. Reliever Caleb Isaacs (7-0) got the win despite allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Nolan McLean (1-2) took the loss in a start for the Cowboys, giving up five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings.

___

