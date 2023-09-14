Oklahoma State looks to figure out its three-headed quarterback carousel vs. South Alabama

South Alabama (1-1) at Oklahoma State (2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Line: Oklahoma State by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State looks to start the season 3-0 for the seventh straight year. The Cowboys have won their first two games while trying to sort out their quarterback battle between Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel. All three have earned significant playing time so far. Coach Mike Gundy said all three graded well last week in a 27-15 win over Arizona State. South Alabama is coming off a win over Southeastern Louisiana, but the Sun Belt Conference program is 1-14 all-time against Power Five foes.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State WR Brennan Presley vs. South Alabama secondary. Presley led Oklahoma State with 67 catches for 813 yards last season. He has two touchdowns this season, but hasn’t had a breakout game yet. South Alabama ranks 131st out of 132 FBS programs in pass efficiency defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Alabama: QB Carter Bradley has passed 448 yards and two touchdowns so far, but he has thrown three interceptions and faces an Oklahoma State squad that has allowed just 28 points in two games.

Oklahoma State: LB Nickolas Martin. He is second on the team with 13 tackles and leads the team with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Last time these teams met, Taylor Cornelius threw for 428 yards to help lead Oklahoma State to a 55-13 win. Oklahoma State has won the two previous games against South Alabama by a combined score of 99-20. ... Oklahoma State fell behind Arizona State 15-7 before scoring the final 20 points. ... South Alabama has two main running backs: La’Damian Webb (121 yards) and Kentrel Bullock (119 yards). ... De’Zhaun Stribling leads Oklahoma State with 11 catches and 138 yards. ... Oklahoma State RBs Ollie Gordon II and Elijah Collins each have 16 carries. ... South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy has 15 catches for 199 yards.

