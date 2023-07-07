FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
Sports

IOC warns convicted Kuwaiti sheikh against getting involved in Asian Olympic election

 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Suspended Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait has been warned by the IOC about getting involved in an election on Saturday to replace him as president of the Asian Games organizer.

The 45-nation Olympic Council of Asia’s presidential election in Bangkok, Thailand, is between two Kuwaiti candidates — the sheikh’s former long-time aide, Husain al-Musallam, and his brother, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah.

The Kuwaiti Olympic body nominated the candidacy of al-Musallam, who is the president of swimming’s governing body World Aquatics.

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs
England key batter Joe Root has been dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test.
Former NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The NHL great has been a prominent and vocal critic of the International Olympic Committee's recommendation that Russians and Belarusians could compete in international competitions after being approved as neutrals. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics
NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics.
This photo provided by Pittsburg State Athletics shows Pittsburg State hurdler Cordell Tinch, center, competing against British hurdler Tade Ojora of USC, left, and Louis Rollins, unattached, in the 110m hurdles final at the Arkansas Grand Prix athletics event in Fayetteville, Ark., June 23, 2023. Just seven months ago, the hurdler with the world's fastest time this season wasn't even a hurdler at all. Cordell Tinch was selling the latest versions of cell phones and watches at a store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Shawn Price/Pittsburg State via AP)
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones 7 months ago. Now he’s the world’s fastest hurdler this season
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones seven months ago and beginning to think his track career might be finished.

Sheikh Ahmad, an International Olympic Committee member since 1992, was warned off Olympic business by its ethics commission nearly two years ago after his conviction for forgery in Geneva in a case related to domestic Kuwaiti politics. He has appealed the conviction. A ruling is not expected before September.

“Such travel to Thailand could be considered as an interference within the OCA activities,” the IOC ethics commission wrote to the sheikh this week in letters seen by The Associated Press, urging him to reconsider going to Bangkok “to avoid any type of interference with the Olympic Movement’s activities.”

The OCA was created by Sheikh Ahmad’s father in 1981 and organizes the multi-sport Asian Games. The next edition opens Sept. 23 in Hangzhou, China, with about 12,000 athletes competing in more than 480 medal events.

The IOC has not terminated the sheikh’s membership from which he was allowed to self-suspend in 2018 upon being indicted by prosecutors in the Swiss city.

