Beer on menu for fans at 2032 Brisbane Olympics, but not in Paris for 2024 Games

FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital. French investigators searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers on Tuesday in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

GENEVA (AP) — No worries about spectators getting a beer at the stadium when Australia hosts the 2032 Olympics.

“We’ll serve a beer because we can,” Brisbane organizing committee president Andrew Liveris said Wednesday when asked about an alcohol prohibition for ordinary fans at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

That’s the law for stadiums in France, where media reported Monday that Paris officials will not ask for exemptions for their dozens of venues. The rule, however, does not apply to sections where VIPs and high-end hospitality clients can expect a full range of Champagne, wine, liquor and beer.

“Clearly local jurisdiction dictates what happens in stadiums,” Liveris said in an online briefing hosted by the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. “As of now, Australia allows beer to be served in stadiums.”

Availability of beer with alcohol has been a regular issue at major sports events. The rugby World Cup in France later this year will have an exemption and a tournament sponsor’s beer will be sold.

When France hosted the 2016 European Championship, a sponsor for the month-long soccer tournament sold a low-alcohol beer at stadiums. Brazil changed its law, under pressure from FIFA, before the 2014 World Cup so that stadiums could sell Budweiser and a local beer affiliated to that brand.

An eve-of-tournament prohibition enforced by Qatari authorities ensured only alcohol-free Budweiser could be sold at World Cup stadiums last year despite years of assurances to FIFA and the brewer.

