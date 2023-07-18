Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Trump criminal probe
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier in North Korea
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
American heat record
This image of a fossil provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)
Rare fossil suggests new info on Mammals, dinosaurs
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine port as ‘payback’
Sports

Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Estanguet said the operating budget for the 2024 Games is "under control" and that partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
1 of 4 | 

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Estanguet said the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control” and that partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet poses after a test for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Paris. Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats will cruise along the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
2 of 4 | 

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet poses after a test for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Paris. Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats will cruise along the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet looks on during a press conference at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Estanguet said the operating budget for the 2024 Games is "under control" and that partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
3 of 4 | 

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet looks on during a press conference at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Estanguet said the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control” and that partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, and Paris 2024 Brand, Creativity and Engagement Executive Director Thierry Reboul pose after a test for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Paris. Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats will cruise along the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
4 of 4 | 

Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet, right, and Paris 2024 Brand, Creativity and Engagement Executive Director Thierry Reboul pose after a test for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Paris. Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats will cruise along the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26, 2024.(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — The operating budget for the Paris Olympics is “under control,” the president of the organizing committee said Tuesday.

With one year to go before the opening ceremony, organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said partnership deals are on track, with 22 new sponsors joining since the start of the year.

“Just recently, we passed the 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) mark in secured revenue from our partners,” Estanguet said. “This is unprecedented. It’s obviously the first time that a sporting event in France has raised so much money from companies and partnerships.”

Other news
FILE - The Olympic rings are set up in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower, a day after the official announcement that the 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be in the French capital. An IOC inspection team has given a resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. The IOC said Wednesday that Paris organizers are where they should be in their planning with 415 days to go before the opening ceremony. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
IOC gives resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ Olympic plans, as organizers chase LVMH deal
PARIS (AP) — An IOC inspection team gave a resounding thumbs-up Wednesday to Paris’ preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games, declaring “a very, very high level of confidence” despite unresolved questions about financing and security.

Estanguet said the money in investment does not include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.”

Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract for the 2024 Games with luxury group LVMH.

The organizing committee, known as COJO, has an operating budget of about 4.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

Estanguet insisted that 96% of the budget is funded by the private sector, including the IOC, partner companies, as well as the ticketing office and licensing. He added that organizers aim to secure 92% of the budget by the end of the year.

“We continue with enthusiasm and serenity in a bid to achieve this goal,” Estanguet said, adding that ticket sales have also been successful, with 6.8 million tickets already sold.

The overall budget for the Paris Olympics, including the cost of building and renovating venues, is about 8 billion euros ($8.2 billion).

In a separate interview, IOC president Thomas Bach said Paris is on pace to deliver a new type of Olympics that leaders envisioned when they wrote guidelines for an era of streamlined games. Bach said 95% of the city’s venues are “existing or temporary,” a nod to an attempt to reverse the decades-long trend of cost overruns involved in building massive stadiums.

“We are living in a time where you cannot look so much at the ‘nice to haves,’” Bach said. “We have to concentrate on the essentials.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports