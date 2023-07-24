A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Luxury group LVMH joins top-tier French sponsors of the 2024 Paris Olympics

 
PARIS (AP) — The world’s biggest luxury group, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, officially announced a sponsorship deal Monday with the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, joining the ranks of top-tier French sponsors such as banking group BPCE, pharmaceutical maker Sanofi and supermarket operator Carrefour.

Antoine Arnault, one of the heirs to the LVMH empire, confirmed the deal during a news conference also attended by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Paris 2024 chief organizer Tony Estanguet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera.

LVMH is led by Arnault’s father, Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. Its collaboration with the Games will span across various brands within the company’s portfolio, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moet Hennessy and Chaumet.

Chaumet, the prestigious jeweler, was selected to design the medals for the Summer Games, and the French athletic delegation will wear clothes from one of LVMH’s exclusive fashion “maisons.” Sephora, LVMH’s beauty retailer, is sponsoring the iconic Olympic torch relay.

Additionally, LVMH plans to sponsor athletes, including French swimmer Leon Marchand.

The partnership offers a substantial opportunity for LVMH to increase its visibility. The specific terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As the start of the Paris Olympics approaches a one-year countdown, the late confirmation of LVMH’s sponsorship deal has generated big interest in France.