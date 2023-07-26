President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden arrives at court
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. The crane caught fire and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below. (WABC via AP)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
Neurosurgeon Nikita Lombrozo operates on a patient who sustained a shrapnel injury on the left part of the brain, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s war surgeons
Sports

Olympic president invokes John Lennon’s memory as Paris marks 1-year countdown to war-clouded Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers his speech during IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
1 of 4 | 

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers his speech during IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attends the IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
2 of 4 | 

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach attends the IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, left, speaks to Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet at the Paris 2024 committee headquarters as Thomas Bach invites world countries to come to Paris in exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
3 of 4 | 

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, left, speaks to Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet at the Paris 2024 committee headquarters as Thomas Bach invites world countries to come to Paris in exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers his speech during IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
4 of 4 | 

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers his speech during IOC invitation ceremony, exactly one year for the 2024 Olympics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
 
Share

PARIS (AP) — The president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday formally invited the world’s nations but not Russia or its military ally Belarus to gather in one year in Paris for the Olympics — launching the final countdown to the 2024 Games against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

IOC president Thomas Bach accompanied his invite with a plea for togetherness and invoked the memory of John Lennon as he argued that “our fragile world, with conflict, division and war,” needs the Olympics’ “unifying power more than ever.”

“The Olympic Games must always build bridges. The Olympic Games must never erect walls. Imagine. You may say we are dreamers. We are not the only ones,” Bach said, borrowing from Lennon’s famous peace anthem, “Imagine.”

Other news
People watch the skyline as the cross the Debilly bridge near the Eiffel Tower during sunset in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26.
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Sleek and shiny torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go
The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games next July is a sleek silver-colored steel cylinder gracefully tapered at both ends that is being made in limited numbers to save resources.
First Lady Jill Biden delivers a speech during a ceremony at the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Paris. U.S. first lady Jill Biden is in Paris on Tuesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO, marking Washington's official reentry into the U.N. agency after a five-year hiatus. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool)
Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO with a flag-raising ceremony in Paris
U.S. first lady Jill Biden has attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris, marking Washington’s official reentry into the U.N. agency after a five-year hiatus.
FILE - Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after an incident, in Brussels, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday, July 25, 2023 over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of violence in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, serving a life sentence in France over his role in 2015 Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in 2016 Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
Belgian media say a jury has found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people.

Bach has heaped praise on Paris’ preparations this week as the French capital marked the year-to-go milestone to the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024.

“Paris is maybe at this stage the best-prepared city ever,” Bach said.

Without the usual worries about whether Olympic venues will be ready, the biggest unknown this time is whether Bach and the IOC will let athletes from Russia and Belarus compete.

In Paris this week, the IOC president has not deviated from his line that there may be a pathway for some of them to compete as “neutral athletes,” without their countries’ flags, names or colors, but that the fina decision will come later.

“There’s still one year to go,” Bach said Wednesday. “We have not taken any decision about the participation of individual neutral athletes yet.”

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports