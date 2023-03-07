South Dakota State women cruise to Summit tourney title

South Dakota State's Myah Selland (44) shoot a 3- point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha for the Summit League women's tournament championship Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half when the outcome was essentially settled and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated sixth-seeded Omaha 93-51 on Tuesday to win the Summit League Tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Timmer was 7-of-8 shooting and made all four of her 3-point attempts. Paige Meyer added 16 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the floor and making all five of her free throws. Paiton Burckhard had 14 points and two-time league player of the year Myah Selland scored 10 of her 11 in the first half.

The Jackrabbits shot 62%, made 13 of 19 3-point tries and scored 29 points off 17 turnovers, including 10 steals. Tori Nelson blocked four shots and Kallie Theisen three.

Katie Keitges scored 11 points for the Mavericks (15-17), who shot 34%.

The Jackrabbits (28-5) never trailed, led 21-8 after the first quarter and 44-16 at the half, shooting 65% to 20% for the Mavericks. A 12-0 run extended the lead to 30 late in the half.

The 42-point margin of victory is the largest in the tournament’s history.

“It was a great game for us,” Jackrabbits coach Aaron Johnston said in a postgame TV interview. “You never know how these are going to go. Obviously, Omaha has been playing really well. Earlier this year they had us down at half and had a really tough game. So kind of felt like it might be that again but we were really locked in defensively here.”

After a 62-44 loss at home to top-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 15, the Jackrabbits swept through an undefeated Summit League season, winning by an average of 27 points. Their three league tournament victories extends their program-record win streak to 21.

The Jackrabbits (28-5) are 10-2 in Summit League title games and will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2021 when they received an at-large bid. Their last league tournament title came in 2019 when they went on to reach the Sweet 16.

South Dakota State beat the Mavericks in their regular-season meetings 68-61 in Omaha and 87-54 at home.

The sixth-seeded Mavericks (8-11) were picked to finish last in the preseason league poll. They beat North Dakota and Kansas City to reach the title game.

