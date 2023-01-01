Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.

Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November.

Prosecutors said during a previous court hearing that Scott and Allen dated before she broke up with him about two weeks before she was reported missing on Nov. 20.

Officers searched Scott’s home in Topeka Nov. 21. He was arrested Dec. 7 in Belize. Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave Dec. 21 near Topeka.

Officials have not said how she died.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott was charged with murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. He faces earlier charges of kidnapping and accessory to a felony.