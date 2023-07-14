Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
Sports

Tunisians gather in front of TVs to watch Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon and escape the heat outside

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
1 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates winning against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women’s semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
2 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
3 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the second set against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
4 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the second set against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
5 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
6 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women’s semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
7 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
8 of 8 | 

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in a women’s singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA
 
Share

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — In Tunisia, there’s no better way to escape the intense heatwave than to head inside and watch Wimbledon on TV when Ons Jabeur is playing.

The 28-year-old Jabeur, the only Arab woman and only North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam tennis final, will again play for the Wimbledon championship on Saturday — a year after losing in the title match at the All England Club.

“Ons has brought us a lot of joy,” Ameur Ben Ahmed told The Associated Press. “She makes us momentarily forget the difficulties of everyday life in these times of crisis and shortages.”

Other news
Russia's Daniil Medvedev leaves the court after losing to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Daniil Medvedev gets the Wimbledon crowd behind him after missing last year because he is Russian
Daniil Medvedev had to skip the Wimbledon tournament last year but not because he wanted to. The 2021 U.S.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final. Both won their semifinals in straight sets.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus to win their women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. One will win Wimbledon
Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday. The winner will be a first-time major champion.
Caty McNally stands on court as her and playing partner Ashlyn Krueger, not in photo, of the United States play against Caroline Garcia of France and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in a first-round women's doubles match at Wimbledon on July 8, 2023. McNally, a 21-year-old tennis player from Ohio, was one of six of 128 entrants in women's singles at Wimbledon who has a female coach, about 5%. The women's professional tennis tour hopes to increase the number of women coaching at the sport's top level and has started a program to help aspiring coaches get there. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)
A mother-daughter duo from Ohio is a rare example of a woman coaching a woman at Wimbledon
Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally.

Tunisians are in need of hope as their economy teeters toward collapse, with high debt, inflation and joblessness along with worsening political and social tensions.

Despite the heatwave that has been raging in the country for several days, many Tunisians have been deserting the beaches to follow Jabeur’s matches, either on giant screens in cafes or in hotel lounges.

Jabeur reached two major tennis finals last year, also losing at the U.S. Open, but she’s hoping her third chance at a Grand Slam trophy will be the lucky one.

And she certainly feels the support coming from back home.

“The good thing about those people, they always tell me, win or lose, we love you,” Jabeur said Thursday after defeating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. “That’s great words to hear.”

Jabeur was dubbed the Minister of Happiness last year, in part because of the way she plays the game with so much joy.

One of her country’s real ministers said he is planning to be at the All England Club for Saturday’s final, when Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

“I want to tell Ons that Tunisia is proud of you and that the 12 million Tunisians will be behind you whatever the outcome of the final,” Minister of Youth and Sport Kamel Deguiche said on Radio Mosaïque on Friday.

Her fans are more than just proud. One man, Mansour Belgacem, said Tunisia should erect a statue to Jabeur “in recognition of her services to the country and sport.”

Deguiche seemed to have bigger plans, however. The sports minister noted the government’s willingness to support Jabeur’s project to set up a tennis academy in Tunisia.

“It’s the least Tunisia can offer her,” he said. “Thanks to Ons Jabeur, many Tunisians and other Arabs and Africans are now interested in tennis.”

Jabeur has always been interested in the sport. She’s now interested in becoming a Grand Slam champion — finally.

“For me there is one goal: I’m going for it,” Jabeur said. “I will prepare 100%. Hopefully I can make history not just for Tunisia, but for Africa.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports