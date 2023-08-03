Zimbabwe’s opposition party claims that a supporter was stoned to death by ruling party’s activists

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
World News

Zimbabwe’s opposition party claims that a supporter was stoned to death by ruling party’s activists

FILE - People walk past an election poster of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the party headquarters in Harare on June, 8, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - People walk past an election poster of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the party headquarters in Harare on June, 8, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file)
FILE - An armed soldier stands guard outside the nomination court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - An armed soldier stands guard outside the nomination court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file)
By FARAI MUTSAKA
 
Share

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said that one of its supporters was beaten and stoned to death while on his way to a political rally on Thursday, allegedly by activists from the ruling party, three weeks ahead of the country’s general elections.

The party offered no evidence to support its claim. Police said in a statement that “an incident of public violence” had left one person dead “as a result of the clashes” but did not refer to the victim’s political affiliation.

The southern African nation of 15 million people has a history of violent and disputed elections since it gained independence from white minority rule in 1980 following a bloody guerilla war. It will hold general elections on Aug. 23 to chose a president, the parliament and local government councilors.

Ahead of the vote, there have been accusations that the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using violence and intimidation to crack down on its political rivals.

Other news
Linda Masarira, a presidential candidate speaks to the press outside the High Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 23 2023. Masarira had her candidacy rejected because she failed to pay the $20,000 registration fee on time. In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, center, inspects the guard of honour upon his arrival at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Iran's president is on a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Iranian president welcomed in Zimbabwe with anti-West songs on the last stop on his Africa trip
Leader of the opposition CCC party Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters at the party's launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally

Fadzayi Mahere, spokeswoman for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, said Tinashe Chitsunge was among the party’s supporters heading for a rally in a politically volatile township in the capital, Harare, on Thursday when they were “ambushed” by activists from the ruling ZANU-PF party who “assaulted and stoned” them.

Images on social media showed the body of a man wearing the yellow colors of the opposition party lying on the ground in a pool of blood and apparently dead.

Other videos posted on social media purported to show ruling party supporters hurling rocks and stones at a truck carrying CCC followers to the rally in the Glen View township.

The information ministry called for calm and for people to heed the president’s “message of peaceful campaigns, free contestation of ideas and political tolerance.”

Earlier on Thursday, a report by Human Rights Watch titled “Crush Them Like Lice” alleged that there has been “violence, intimidation, harassment, and repression” linked to Mnangagwa’s party and aimed principally at CCC members and civil society activists.

“ZANU-PF supporters have engaged in widespread harassment, threats, and acts of violence, preventing opposition parties from staging rallies, mobilizing, campaigning, and associating with supporters across the country,” the New York-based watchdog said.

Mnangagwa took power after a coup in 2017 and won a disputed election in 2018. He and his officials have repeatedly denied allegations that they have overseen a campaign of violence and intimidation ahead of this month’s election, with the president often publicly telling his supporters to conduct peaceful campaigns.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa