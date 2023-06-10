Oregon rallies for 9-8 victory, ends Oral Roberts’ 21-game win streak

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Oregon rallies for 9-8 victory, ends Oral Roberts’ 21-game win streak

Oregon pitcher Grayson Grinsell pitches against Oral Roberts during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
1 of 12 | 

Oregon pitcher Grayson Grinsell pitches against Oral Roberts during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oral Roberts' Jakob Hall pitches against Oregon during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
2 of 12 | 

Oral Roberts’ Jakob Hall pitches against Oregon during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oral Roberts' Matt Hogan (10) celebrates after his three-run home run with Dylan Wipperman (2) during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oregon, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
3 of 12 | 

Oral Roberts’ Matt Hogan (10) celebrates after his three-run home run with Dylan Wipperman (2) during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oregon, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon's Gavin Grant, left, tags out Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) at second base on an attempted steal during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
4 of 12 | 

Oregon’s Gavin Grant, left, tags out Oral Roberts’ Mac McCroskey (12) at second base on an attempted steal during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon infielder Gavin Grant (5) throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Oral Roberts' Mac McCroskey (12) at second base during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
5 of 12 | 

Oregon infielder Gavin Grant (5) throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Oral Roberts’ Mac McCroskey (12) at second base during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado throws to an Oral Roberts batter during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
6 of 12 | 

Oregon pitcher Logan Mercado throws to an Oral Roberts batter during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon's Bennett Thompson, right, celebrates his three-run home run against Oral Roberts with Rikuu Nishida during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
7 of 12 | 

Oregon’s Bennett Thompson, right, celebrates his three-run home run against Oral Roberts with Rikuu Nishida during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon's Rikuu Nishida runs home off a walkoff single by Drew Cowley to win an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
8 of 12 | 

Oregon’s Rikuu Nishida runs home off a walkoff single by Drew Cowley to win an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon's Drew Cowley, center, is chased by teammates after he drove in the winning run against Oral Roberts during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
9 of 12 | 

Oregon’s Drew Cowley, center, is chased by teammates after he drove in the winning run against Oral Roberts during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon players celebrate after their win over Oral Roberts in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
10 of 12 | 

Oregon players celebrate after their win over Oral Roberts in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon fans cheer during the ninth inning of the team's NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
11 of 12 | 

Oregon fans cheer during the ninth inning of the team’s NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon's Drew Cowley, right, hits a walkoff RBI-single during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
12 of 12 | 

Oregon’s Drew Cowley, right, hits a walkoff RBI-single during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Oral Roberts, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
 
Share

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bennett Thompson hit two home runs, Drew Cowley singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oregon rallied from an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts 9-8 on Friday night, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 21-game win streak.

Oregon (41-20), which won the second regional title in program history last week, can punch its ticket to the College World Series with a win over Oral Roberts (49-12) on Saturday in the best-of-3 series. The Ducks have made only one previous CWS appearance — in 1954. They lost both games. The Golden Eagles have to win Saturday and Sunday to advance to their second CWS and first since 1978.

Matt Hogan hit a three-run home run in the third inning for Oral Roberts and Jake McMurray capped the eight-run inning with a three-run single. Oregon answered with home runs from Jacob Walsh and Thompson leading off the bottom of the inning.

Other news
LSU head coach Jay Johnson celebrates their victory over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) is greeted at the plate by Ben Nippolt (5) after his solo home run during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3
Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals.
LSU's Dylan Crews reacts after hitting a foul ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU’s Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top baseball player
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Thompson hit a three-run homer in the fourth to pull the Ducks within 8-5. Drew Smith hit a solo shot in the sixth and Cowley and Tanner Smith added RBI singles in the seventh to tie it at 8.

No. 9 hitter Gavin Grant and Rikuu Nishida drew walks to lead off the ninth. A fielder’s choice forced Grant out at third before Cowley delivered his game-winner, scoring Nishida.

Josh Mollerus (3-2) got the last four outs to earn the victory. Dalton Patten (4-2) took the loss.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25