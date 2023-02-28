Murder suspect flees courthouse, found hiding in closet

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man who was in an Oregon courthouse for his murder trial fled Monday and was later found hiding in a stranger’s apartment.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Edi Villalobos, 28, was brought from the county jail to the county courthouse in connection with his trial involving the stabbing of two people in 2021 in which one person was killed, KOIN-TV reported .

After a break in the jury selection process around 11 a.m. Monday, when deputies by law removed his restraints, the sheriff’s office said Villalobos ran out of the courthouse.

Law enforcement officers spent the next two hours searching for Villalobos in downtown Hillsboro, using drones and dogs, and people were asked to stay inside.

Deputies arrested Villalobos after someone in an apartment building reported that a person was trying to get into a nearby apartment. Deputies entered the apartment and found him hiding in a closet underneath a blanket, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody and back to the jail without incident.

Villalobos was indicted Monday afternoon on additional burglary and escape charges. His murder trial was canceled and will be rescheduled.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.