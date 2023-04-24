USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (27)
|32-7
|769
|1
|2. Wake Forest (1)
|34-6
|738
|2
|3. South Carolina (3)
|34-6
|725
|6
|4. Florida
|31-10
|644
|3
|5. Vanderbilt
|29-11
|621
|4
|6. Arkansas
|30-10
|600
|5
|7. Coastal Carolina
|26-12
|551
|13
|8. Stanford
|25-12
|523
|9
|9. Campbell
|31-8
|454
|12
|10. Virginia
|32-9
|428
|7
|11. Kentucky
|30-9
|424
|11
|12. Boston College
|27-12
|403
|17
|13. Connecticut
|29-11
|394
|15
|14. East Carolina
|29-11
|366
|8
|15. Texas Tech
|29-13
|251
|19
|16. Tennessee
|26-14
|242
|20
|17. Miami (Fla.)
|25-15
|234
|18
|18. Arizona State
|27-12
|221
|21
|19. Louisville
|26-13
|207
|10
|20. Dallas Baptist
|31-9
|194
|NR
|21. West Virginia
|29-11
|189
|NR
|22. Duke
|27-12
|155
|NR
|23. Oregon
|26-12
|118
|23
|24. Oklahoma State
|28-13
|103
|24
|25. Indiana
|30-11
|84
|NR
Dropped out: No. 14 Texas (27-15); No. 16 North Carolina (25-15); No. 22 UCLA (22-13); No. 25 Oregon State (26-13).
Others receiving votes:
Oregon State (26-13) 80; North Carolina (25-15) 74; Indiana State (25-12) 52; Texas (27-15) 49; Texas-San Antonio (30-10) 47; Florida Gulf Coast (29-11) 29; Alabama (29-12) 22; UCLA (22-13) 18; Northeastern (32-7) 18; Texas A&M (25-15) 14; Southern California (24-14) 11; Troy (28-13) 7; Southern Mississippi (23-15) 6; Georgia (23-17) 4; North Carolina State (25-14) 2; Iowa (29-10) 1; Maryland (25-15) 1; Oral Roberts (29-11) 1; UC Santa Barbara (24-12) 1.