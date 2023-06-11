AP NEWS
Oral Roberts rallies to beat Oregon 8-7 to even super regional

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Justin Quinn had a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Oral Roberts to an 8-7 victory over Oregon on Saturday night in the second game of the Eugene Super Regional.

Oral Roberts (50-12), which saw its 21-game win streak end in a 9-8 loss to Oregon in the opener, will play a rubber game against the Ducks (41-22) on Sunday for a berth in the College World Series. Both teams have made just one previous CWS appearance — Oregon in 1954 and the Golden Eagles in 1978.

Drew Cowley hit a two-out single that scored Rikuu Nishida with the tying run in the top of the fifth inning. Sabin Ceballos followed with an RBI double to put the Ducks up 5-4.

Ceballos drew a two-out walk and moved to third on a double by Tanner Smith. Drew Smith drove in both runners with a triple for a 7-4 lead in the seventh. Smith’s hit looked like it was going to be caught by Jonah Cox before Cox hit the wall and lost the ball.

    • Drew Stahl led off the bottom of the inning with a single and scored on a two-out double by Jake McMurray to get the Golden Eagles within two. Jonah Cox led off the eighth with a home run, extending his hitting streak to 46 games and pulling Oral Roberts within 7-6.

    The Golden Eagles’ winning rally started with back-to-back one-out singles by Jacob Godman and Blaze Brothers — the No. 8 and 9 hitters in the lineup. Jake McMurray walked to load the bases before Quinn delivered.

    Cade Denton (3-1) worked the final 3 1/3 innings to get the win. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

    Josh Mollerus (3-3) took the loss after retiring just one batter in the ninth.

