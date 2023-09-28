No. 9 Oregon visits Stanford in search of its 1st 5-0 start since 2013

No. 9 Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at Stanford (1-3, 0-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Networks)

Line: Oregon by 26½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Stanford leads 50-35-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon comes in on a roll after beating Colorado 42-6 last week in a high-profile game and is seeking its first 5-0 start since 2013. The Ducks want to avoid a repeat of their last trip to Stanford when they came in ranked No. 3 in the country and lost 31-24 the unranked Cardinal. Stanford has lost eight straight games against ranked teams since that win with all of them coming by double-digits. The Cardinal are huge underdogs.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon DL vs. Stanford OL. The Ducks dominated the trenches last week against Colorado and had seven sacks in a game for the first time since 2017. The Cardinal have allowed 13 sacks this season, including 11 in the past two games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: QB Bo Nix completed his first 11 passes last week and is second in the nation, completing 79.4% on the season. Nix has thrown 11 TDs and run for one, while throwing only one interception. Nix is responsible for 56 career TDs passing and rushing at Oregon after having 57 at Auburn. He’s the first player with at least 55 at multiple schools in FBS history.

Stanford: RB Sedrick Irvin got the bulk of the carries last week after barely being used the first three games. Irvin had career highs with 10 carries for 66 yards and a TD after running the ball just five times the first three games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon has won three of the last four matchups in the series. ... The Ducks have turned the ball over once all season, tied for the second fewest in the nation. ... Oregon is second in the nation in scoring (54 ppg) and total offense (570.8 yards per game). ... The Ducks are allowing 13.3 ppg after giving up 27.4 ppg last season. ... Oregon WR Troy Franklin had eight catches for 126 yards and two TDs last week and has at least one TD catch in three of four games. ... Stanford is seeking its first home win under Troy Taylor after starting 0-2 on The Farm for the first time since 2006. ... The Cardinal have lost six straight and 16 of 17 conference games. ... Stanford is allowing the opposition to convert 53.7% of third downs. ... The Cardinal have no takeaways in three games against FBS teams. ...

