Oregon State AD Barnes hospitalized in stable condition

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was in stable condition and showing signs of improvement Sunday night after experiencing what the school called a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State the night before.

Barnes, 60, was being treated at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California. Oregon State said Barnes has been able to communicate with family members.

“All of us within the Oregon State University community are very grateful for the medical care that Scott continues to receive and we all are encouraged by the progress in his condition that is being seen,” Oregon State President Jayathi Y. Murthy said in a statement.

Barnes is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award Saturday night. He has been athletic director at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints as AD at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”

