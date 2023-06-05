Jobert’s home run in eighth leads LSU to 6-5 win over Oregon State at Baton Rouge Regional

LSU's Tommy White stands at the plate during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oregon State in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brayden Jobert hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning , lifting LSU to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State on Sunday in a weather-delayed game at the Baton Rouge Regional.

The home run answered a two-run home run by Oregon State’s Gavin Turley that tied the game at 5 an inning earlier.

Lightning storms caused several delays in the regional and Oregon State (40-19), which took its first loss of the weekend, was forced to play a late-night loser-out game against Sam Houston. LSU (45-15) has won both of its games and advanced to the championship round on Monday.

Oregon State took a 3-0 lead over LSU, but the Tigers rallied with a two-run home run by Dylan Crews in the fourth inning and solo home runs by Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso to open the fifth. The Tigers went up 5-3 in the sixth when Josh Pearson led off with a home run.

In all, the Tigers hit five home runs, four of them with no outs.

