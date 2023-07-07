Oregon state senators who walked off job are making reelection plans

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

Oregon state senators who walked off job are making reelection plans

 
Share

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A group of Republican senators and one Republican-turned-Independent who held up Oregon’s legislative session during the longest walkout in state history are deciding whether to seek reelection, despite the fact that most Oregon voters want them barred from doing so.

Of the 10 senators who refused to attend Senate floor sessions in an effort to block Democratic bills, six face reelection in 2024, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Four say they plan to run, including Sens. Tim Knopp, Dennis Linthicum, Art Robinson and Independent Brian Boquist, a former Republican. Sen. Lynn Findley said he’s still deciding. Sen. Bill Hansell, of Athena, has announced his retirement.

Other news
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint news conference following their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, early Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Turkey’s Erdogan hosts Zelenskyy, says Ukraine deserves membership in NATO
Turkey’s president has voiced support to Ukraine’s membership in NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance.
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a delivery worker rides his bicycle along a path on the West Side Highway in New York. New York City was ordered Friday, July 7, 2023, to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for food delivery workers after being sued by Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
New minimum pay rates for NYC app-based food delivery workers are delayed
New York City was ordered by a judge to temporarily delay new minimum pay standards for app-based food delivery workers.
Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski poses Friday, July 7, 2023, in front of the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Splonskowski is the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation that is challenging North Dakota's law for receiving and counting mailed ballots, which must be postmarked before the election date but can be received up to 13 days afterward, when county canvassing boards meet. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota election official challenges mail ballot counting law in Trump-aligned group’s lawsuit
A North Dakota county election official is suing the state’s election director to block the counting of mail-in ballots received after Election Day.
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Lawyers for Zwerner, a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in Virginia, can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses, reviewing the boy's disciplinary files and accessing other records for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system, a judge ruled Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)
Judge: Lawyers can gather evidence for $40M lawsuit filed by teacher who was shot by 6-year-old
A judge in Virginia has ruled that lawyers for a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student can start the process of interviewing eyewitnesses and reviewing the boy’s disciplinary file for a $40 million lawsuit against the school system.

“I will absolutely be filing for reelection on Sept. 14th,” said Linthicum, of Beatty.

Robinson, of Cave Junction, told the media outlet he’s hopeful that the voters will return him to the Capitol to represent them.

“If they do, I am confident I will be seated as the Oregon constitution requires of duly elected legislators,” he said.

But while the men say they plan to run, whether they will be allowed to do so remains unclear. That’s because voters passed a ballot measure in 2022 that disqualifies lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences from reelection.

The senators who walked out say the measure is flawed. While the public sector unions that pushed Measure 113 intended it to block absent lawmakers from running for their next term, the language says lawmakers with at least 10 unexcused absences cannot hold office “for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

Since elections in Oregon are held before a lawmakers term is completed — not after — Republicans say the constitution plainly allows them to serve another term before penalties take effect.

An attorney for Knopp and Boquist has asked the Secretary of State’s Office for a formal ruling laying out how it would implement Measure 113.

A spokesperson for newly appointed Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade said this week that the office had not decided whether to issue a ruling on how Measure 113 will work in practice. The spokesperson, Ben Morris, said the office was awaiting advice from the Oregon Department of Justice.

Griffin-Valade’s decision will dictate how the senators planning to seek reelection move forward, said John DiLorenzo, the Portland attorney representing Knopp and Boquist.

If she determines the lawmakers cannot seek reelection, they could appeal directly to the Oregon Court of Appeals. If Griffin-Valade declines to issue a ruling, the lawmakers will have to wait and see how the secretary responds when they file for office.

Republicans returned to work in the Oregon Senate in mid-June after wresting concessions from Democrats on measures covering abortion, transgender health care and gun rights.