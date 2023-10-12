UCLA hopes to build on momentum against Oregon State

No. 18 UCLA (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at No. 15 Oregon State (5-1, 2-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Oregon State by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 43-17-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon State and UCLA meet for the first time since 2019, and their first time in Corvallis since 2015. The Beavers have won 14 of their last 15 games at Reser Stadium. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had five touchdown passes last weekend in a 52-40 victory at California. The Beavers are the third straight ranked opponent for the Bruins, who lost 14-7 at Utah before beating Washington State 25-17 at home last weekend. UCLA, with its strong defense, has held all of its opponents this season to fewer than 20 points.

KET MATCHUP

UCLA is ranked second in the nation for rushing defense, allowing opponents an average of just 64.6 yards per game. The Bruins have allowed just one rushing touchdown through five games. Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has 1,568 rushing yards over his two seasons and is averaging 6.2 yards a carry, a team record. He rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown last week against Cal.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: True freshman quarterback Dante Moore threw for 290 yards against Washington State, matching his career high. Overall, Moore has thrown for 1,139 yards and nine touchdowns. Moore is averaging 16.5 yards per completion, third-best nationally, but he is completing only 53.1% of his passes.

Oregon State: Wide receiver Silas Bolden has become a versatile force for the Beavers. He caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown last weekend against Cal, while also rushing for 11 yards. A return specialist, he had a pair of kick returns for 50 and 59 yards against the Golden Bears.

FACTS & FIGURES

The series between the two teams dates to 1930. ... Oregon State has 22 red zone conversions in 22 attempts this season, one of just five teams nationally with a 100% conversion rate. ... Conversely, UCLA is tied for third nationally in red zone defense, allowing just four touchdowns and three field goals. ... The Beavers’ lone loss this season came at Washington State, the team the Bruins defeated last weekend. ... UCLA has allowed an average of 12.2 points per game, ranking in the top 10 nationally. ... The Bruins have limited four straight opponents to under 300 yards total offense, most since 2006.

