A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
U.S. News

Oregon father dies after falling from cliff while hiking with family near popular waterfall

 
Share

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father died over the weekend when he fell roughly 200 feet (61 meters) while hiking with his wife and five children in Oregon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man as 41-year-old Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez of Beaverton, Oregon.

Hernandez-Rodriguez was hiking with his family on a popular trail near Multnomah Falls, the state’s tallest waterfall, on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. He stumbled and fell from a switchback not far from the falls and the scenic Benson Bridge, roughly 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) east of Portland.

Other news
FILE - Rep. Shemia Fagan, D-Clackamas, speaks to the House Health Care Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Salem, Ore. Oregon's Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper, File)
Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry
Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business.
FILE - Joel Aslin accepts groceries for his neighbor, Karen Colby, from a volunteer with the nonprofit Store to Door on July 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Colby spent 10 days in the hospital with complications from heat stroke after nearly dying during a record-smashing heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest with temperatures of up to 116 F. Oregon’s most populous county is suing more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies Thursday, June 22, 2023, to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change. The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges the combined carbon pollution the companies emitted was a substantial factor in causing and exacerbating a 2021 heat dome, which killed 69 people in the county. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
Oregon county sues oil, coal companies for $51 billion over deadly heat dome
Oregon’s most populous county is suing more than a dozen fossil fuel companies to recover costs related to extreme weather events.
FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on May 11, 2023. Oregon lawmakers have been rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The bills were stalled by the six-week Republican walkout that ended last week. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Oregon lawmakers rush to pass bills backlogged by GOP walkout before end of session
Oregon lawmakers are rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday.
FILE - The Oregon state Senate convenes for the first day of the legislative session on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore. Oregon lawmakers have passed amended versions of the two bills that were at the center of a six-week Republican walkout. One of the bills protects access to abortion and gender-affirming care. The other punishes the manufacturing and sale of untraceable firearms, commonly referred to as ghost guns. (AP Photo/Claire Rush, File)
After GOP walkout, Oregon passes amended bills on abortion, trans care and guns
Oregon lawmakers have passed amended versions of the two bills that were at the center of a six-week Republican walkout.

Sheriff’s deputies and a U.S. Forest Service ranger began to search the area, asking a nearby police department for a drone to help search the steep and largely inaccessible terrain.

A sheriff’s deputy found Hernandez at the base of a cliff near a highway, directly below the trail where he slipped. Hernandez did not survive the fall, the sheriff’s office said, and officials believe alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the fall.

More than 2 million people go to Multnomah Falls each year, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The sheriff’s office said hikers in the Columbia River Gorge should have appropriate footwear and equipment, watch where they step and keep children within reach.