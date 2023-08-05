FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
U.S. News

Oregon extends crab fishing restrictions to protect whales from getting caught in trap ropes

FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2011. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to vote Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, on whether to set in stone stricter rules and pot limits put in place in 2020 to protect whales. The move comes during a turbulent period for Oregon's Dungeness crab fishery as it contends with warming oceans, smaller crabs and shortened or canceled seasons. (Kevin Clark/The Register-Guard via AP, File)
FILE - Dungeness crab wait for packing and shipping at Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Ore. on Feb. 22, 2011. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to vote Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, on whether to set in stone stricter rules and pot limits put in place in 2020 to protect whales. The move comes during a turbulent period for Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishery as it contends with warming oceans, smaller crabs and shortened or canceled seasons. (Kevin Clark/The Register-Guard via AP, File)
FILE - A crabbing vessel turns below a U.S. Coast Guard flyover inspection of crabbing ships along the Washington and Oregon coasts near Astoria, Ore., on Jan. 1, 2016. Oregon crab fishermen may soon face an indefinite extension of rules that for three seasons have restricted the number of pots allowed in the water to reduce the risk of whales and sea turtles getting entangled in fishing gear. (Joshua Bessex/The Astorian via AP, File)
FILE - A crabbing vessel turns below a U.S. Coast Guard flyover inspection of crabbing ships along the Washington and Oregon coasts near Astoria, Ore., on Jan. 1, 2016. Oregon crab fishermen may soon face an indefinite extension of rules that for three seasons have restricted the number of pots allowed in the water to reduce the risk of whales and sea turtles getting entangled in fishing gear. (Joshua Bessex/The Astorian via AP, File)
By Associated Press
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has extended rules restricting the state’s lucrative Dungeness crab fishery in order to protect humpback whales from becoming entangled in ropes attached to crab traps, the state’s fish and wildlife department has announced.

Humpbacks, which migrate off Oregon’s coast, and other whales can get caught in the vertical ropes connected to the heavy traps and drag them around for months, leaving the mammals injured, starved or so exhausted that they can drown. Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishery is one of the backbones of the Pacific Northwest’s fishing industry, but crabbers fear that overregulation will harm the industry.

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted late Friday to extend, with no sunset date, measures that were originally supposed to end after this season, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement. The measures include limiting the number of crab traps in the water and how deep they can be placed in the months when humpback whales are more likely to swim there.

Commissioners also requested that the rules be reviewed after two years.

Whale entanglements started to increase in 2014 along the West Coast but remained low and stable in Oregon.  Humpback whales, a federally-listed species with a growing population off the West coast, are the whales most frequently entangled. 

The debate in the Pacific Northwest is a microcosm of the broader struggle nationwide to address the urgent problem of whale entanglements without wiping out commercial fishermen. California and the U.S. East Coast have taken similar actions to protect whales.

In 2021-2022, Oregon crabbers landed more than 17 million pounds (7.7 million kilograms) and delivered a record $91 million in crab due to high market prices.