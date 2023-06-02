Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski congratulates pitcher Matt Dallas (12) as he comes off the field after pitching against Xavier during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colby Shade and Drew Cowley hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift No. 2 seed Oregon to a 5-4 victory over No. 3 Xavier on Friday in the Nashville Regional.

The Ducks (38-20) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers (37-24) without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson (4-0) got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save.

Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.

The Ducks advance to a winner’s bracket game on Saturday and Xavier will play a loser-out game. No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 Eastern Illinois were scheduled to play later Friday.

