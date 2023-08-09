Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Kyle Tucker’s 9th-inning grand slam off Félix Bautista lifts Astros to 7-6 victory over Orioles

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his grand slam home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. Astros' Jon Singleton, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez scored on the grand slam. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, celebrates his ninth inning grand slam with Jose Altuve, left, Jon Singleton, second from left, and Yordan Alvarez (44) during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista heads to the dugout after being pulled for another reliever in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena swings at a pitch from the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Adley Rutschman scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle follows through as he hits a two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Adley Rutschman scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By NOAH TRISTER
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Tucker fell behind 0-2 in the count against Félix Bautista and tried to make the best of a bad situation.

“I was just trying to get something over the plate and just kind of grind through it,” Tucker said. “I was just able to catch one out in front and time it well and put a good swing on it.”

Tucker’s grand slam off Bautista in the top of the ninth inning gave the Houston Astros a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. After two quick strikes, Tucker took two pitches out of the zone and fouled off four more. Finally, on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, he hit a drive to right for his fifth career grand slam and second this season.

Houston trailed 5-0 after Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman homered off Framber Valdez in the first and second innings, but the Astros pulled off a remarkable comeback in the ninth against arguably the game’s most dominant closer.

Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton led off the ninth with a walk, and Jose Altuve followed with a single. Bautista (6-2) struck out Alex Bregman, but Yordan Alvarez came within a few feet of tying it with a drive to center. Jorge Mateo — a shortstop making only his second start of the year in center field — robbed Alvarez of an extra-base hit earlier in the game, but he couldn’t catch this one, and the ball bounced off the wall for a very long single.

Tucker then battled Bautista before finally going deep on a 100 mph fastball. Bautista had allowed only five earned runs all season before Houston scored four on him in two-thirds of an inning.

Ryne Stanek (3-1) won in relief, and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 31 chances.

Baltimore’s lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East dropped to two games. Houston entered the night three behind Texas in the AL West, with the Rangers playing later at Oakland.

Mountcastle’s 472-foot drive over both bullpens in left-center field at Camden Yards was the ballpark’s longest homer by an Oriole since Statcast began tracking in 2015. That gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead and ended — after two batters — any chance of a repeat no-hitter by Valdez. The Houston left-hander threw one against Cleveland in his previous start.

Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. Valdez yielded six runs and eight hits in seven innings.

After Mountcastle gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead, Ramón Urías hit a one-out triple in the second when Tucker dropped the ball in front of the wall in right field. Urías scored on James McCann’s soft grounder to the pitcher when Valdez’s throw home couldn’t get him. One out later, Rutschman’s two-run homer made it 5-0.

The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the third, but managed only two runs on Tucker’s single and Yainer Diaz’s sacrifice fly. McCann hit a sacrifice fly of his own in the fourth.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by first base umpire Edwin Moscoso after Houston’s Jeremy Peña was called safe on a close play at first in the sixth. The Orioles had already had an unsuccessful challenge, and this play wasn’t reviewed after Hyde came out to talk to Moscoso.

After Moscoso tossed him, Hyde became more animated, at one point throwing his hat on the ground.

“I got ejected with my back turned. That’s what upset me,” Hyde said. “I just didn’t think it was necessary to throw me out.”

Peña hit an RBI single in the eighth to make it 6-3.

Mountcastle’s homer is not the longest overall at Camden Yards in the Statcast era. Carlos Correa — then with Houston — hit one in 2019 that was 474 feet.

FAN RESPONSE

Spectators chanted “Free Kevin Brown!” on multiple occasions in response to reports that the broadcaster was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN telecast that mentioned the Orioles’ struggles at Tampa Bay in recent years. An Orioles official said Monday the team looked forward to having Brown back soon.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Urías exited the game with left heel discomfort. ... LHP John Means (left elbow surgery) is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Bowie.

UP NEXT

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-0) makes his second start since the Orioles acquired him from St. Louis against Houston’s Cristian Javier (7-2) on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb