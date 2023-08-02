Santander powers 2nd career grand slam as AL-leading Orioles rout Blue Jays 13-3

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Santander powers 2nd career grand slam as AL-leading Orioles rout Blue Jays 13-3

Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) celebrates his grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, forces out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) and throws to first base to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 13 | 

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, forces out Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) and throws to first base to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
6 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) hits a grand slam as Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
7 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) slides in to second base safely with an RBI double ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
8 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle (6) slides in to second base safely with an RBI double ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal (5) throws out Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
9 of 13 | 

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal (5) throws out Baltimore Orioles’ Ramon Urias during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, forces out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) and throws to first base to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
10 of 13 | 

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield, left, forces out Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) and throws to first base to complete the double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson, center, during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
11 of 13 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Anthony Santander (25) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Nate Pearson, center, during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) works against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
12 of 13 | 

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) works against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) works against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
13 of 13 | 

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) works against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By IAN HARRISON
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit his second career grand slam, Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight game and the AL-leading Baltimore Orioles remained unbeaten in Toronto this season, routing the Blue Jays 13-3 Tuesday night.

Baltimore maintained its 1 1/2-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East. The Rays beat the New York 5-2 at Yankee Stadium.

Santander went 3 for 4 with a walk and four RBIs. He cleared the bases with his 19th home run, a deep drive off Nate Pearson in the eighth.

“That gave us some big-time breathing room,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “We had great at-bats all night.”

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Orioles acquire pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals and hold onto their top prospects
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) is out at second as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong turns the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. The Cubs' Dansby Swanson was out at first. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals, MRI on Bo Bichette shows no damage to injured knee
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, and relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in baseball game action in Toronto, Monday, July 31, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin Hays’ spectacular catch preserves the Orioles’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays

Henderson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Ryan Mountcastle reached base four times and drove in two runs as the Orioles won for the fourth time in five games and improved their league-best record to 66-41.

Baltimore is 23-13 against AL East opponents. The Orioles have gone 21-9 in division play after losing four of their first six against division foes.

Santander called Baltimore’s performance against the East “amazing.”

“Competing with those teams in, for me, the hardest division in baseball, is huge,” he said.

Right-hander Kyle Bradish said the level of competition in the East brings out the best in Baltimore.

“We’re a confident team whenever we play anybody, but we know these division games have a little more pressure to them,” Bradish said. “We’re obviously in the hardest division in baseball, so we know we’ve got to show up because the other team is going to show up, too.”

Bradish (7-6) allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings, snapping a two-start losing streak. He walked one and struck out seven.

“He just kept these guys off balance,” Hyde said. “He’s got premier stuff. Big for him to go seven innings for us.”

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run and Brandon Belt added a solo shot, but Toronto fell to 1-7 against the Orioles, including 0-5 north of the border.

Toronto is 7-22 against AL East opponents.

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu was activated off the injured list to make his season debut. The former All-Star had Tommy John surgery in June 2022.

Adley Rutschman and Mountcastle opened the game with back-to-back doubles and Santander followed with a single. Henderson drove in a run with a two-out fielder’s choice.

“We were aggressive, but in the zone,” Santander said of Baltimore’s approach against Ryu. “We know he likes to pitch on the corners, he’s a really good and smart pitcher. We attacked him early in counts.”

Ryu (0-1) allowed four runs and nine hits in five-plus innings, leaving after Henderson’s leadoff homer in the sixth. Ryu walked one and struck out three.

“He kind of got ambushed early there in the first inning,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Kind of what we expected navigating a tough lineup. I thought he got better as his outing went on.”

Jansen matched his career best with his 15th home run, connecting off Bradish in the second. Belt tied it at 3 with a one-out drive in the third, his ninth of the season.

Henderson broke the tie in the sixth with his 18th home run. He also hit a solo home run Monday.

Mountcastle’s second double of the game drove in a run in Baltimore’s three-run seventh against left-hander Génesis Cabrera.

After sitting out Monday, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer returned but went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Springer is hitless in 34 at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: AL batting leader Bo Bichette has inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee, but an MRI Monday night showed no structural damage, the team said. Bichette is day to day. He left Monday’s game in the third.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Both the Orioles and Blue Jays made deals with the Cardinals before the trade deadline passed Tuesday evening. Baltimore bolstered its rotation by adding RHP Jack Flaherty. After seeing Bichette leave Monday night, Toronto reacted by picking up veteran SS Paul DeJong.

UNHAPPY 13

The 13 runs allowed was a season-worst for Toronto. It was the most runs by a Blue Jays opponent since a 13-4 loss to Boston on July 19, 2021.

ROSTER MOVES

Toronto designated OF Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster and optioned RHP Bowden Francis to Triple-A Buffalo. INF Ernie Clement was recalled from Triple-A, while infielder Otto Lopez was recalled from the Bisons and placed on the 60-day IL because of a strained left oblique.

UP NEXT

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (8-3, 3.79 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.21) goes for the Orioles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb